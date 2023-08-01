Nakamura, Ciampa, Alpha Academy Announced For WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal

The field for the first-ever SummerSlam Battle Royal is starting to take shape. On last night's "WWE Raw," it was announced that the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Tommaso Ciampa, Chad Gable, and Otis will join "WWE SmackDown" superstars LA Knight and Sheamus in the match.

Nakamura and Ciampa announced their own entries into the battle royal in a backstage segment, which set up an impromptu match that "The King of Strong Style" won by grabbing Ciampa's tights. During the segment, Ciampa — who recently returned to WWE television from an injury — made it clear that he needed to beat Nakamura to "pick up some momentum" and carry the same into the battle royal on August 5. Nakamura, meanwhile, who has been displaying heelish tendencies of late, mocked Ciampa for thinking that he had a shot to win the battle royal while declaring his own intentions to win the match.

Later in the show, the announcers confirmed that Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy would also be in the battle royal presented by Slim Jim. Gable had an impressive showing on "Raw" as he survived a Beat the Clock challenge against Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, albeit subsequently lost to "The Ring General" in a regular bout. Later on "Raw Talk," Gable told GUNTHER that he'd be waiting for the leader of Imperium "on the other side of SummerSlam" after the latter goes to battle with Drew McIntyre at the premium live event.

While WWE has not put a number on the list of participants in the SummerSlam Battle Royal, one can assume that a majority of wrestlers not booked on the card would be in the match. As of this writing, the likes of Matt Riddle, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, AJ Styles, Apollo Crews, The Street Profits, Bobby Lashley, Butch, and Grayson Waller are not on the SummerSlam card.