WWE RAW 7/31/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The final pre-SummerSlam confrontations between Logal Paul and Ricochet and Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar were probably supposed to be "Raw's" anchors this week, but we didn't have the time or the patience for either of them. Paul and Ricochet are somehow still cutting promos on each other that inevitably lead to truncated brawls, which is the same thing they've been doing for weeks now. Nothing about this segment told us anything new about either the characters or the upcoming match; it was just here because they had to stretch the feud out one more week, and maybe because now it's just funny to see how many weeks in a row they send Ricochet out with a microphone. Paul tried to turn things up a notch this time by referencing Ricochet's real-life fiancee, ring announcer Samantha Irvin, but that kind of edginess is not our cup of tea and did not make us more interested for their SummerSlam match.

Meanwhile, Lesnar for some reason found the need for extended mic time this week, during which he inexplicably demanded that Cody come out and shake his hand. Rhodes came out not wearing his traditional suit, but rather was "dressed to fight," as Corey Graves put it. Having Cody wear a suit all the time makes it really effective when he comes out wearing something else, and we were pretty ready by them to watch him attack Lesnar immediately, but instead he just shook Lesnar's hand. But then he waited for Lesnar to leave the ring before hitting him with a suicide dive! But then Brock beat him up for a while and ultimately left the arena with a smile on his face.

We kind of see what they're going for with Cody doing a whole Captain America "I can do this all day" type deal, but it doesn't really fit the rest of the story (because the story has been inconsistent) and at this point we're tired of WWE shoving "CODY IS A SCRAPPY UNDERDOG PLEASE ROOT FOR HIM" down our throats, at least in this Lesnar feud. It's frankly astounding that WWE thinks Rhodes/Lesnar 3 is so compelling on its own that it doesn't need a stipulation (just an incredibly over-dramatic hype video) but apparently that's exactly what we believe. We're just glad this feud will finally be over after Saturday.