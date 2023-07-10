Sen. Chuck Schumer Calls For FDA Investigation Into Logan Paul's Prime Energy Drink

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has called upon the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME, the sports drink brand co-owned by "The Ultimate Influencer" and part-time WWE superstar Logan Paul, per the Associated Press — citing high levels of caffeine as a concern.

"One of the summer's hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy — it's a beverage," Schumer said on Sunday. "But buyer and parents beware because it's a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets."

Even if they don't drink PRIME, wrestling fans have likely become quite accustomed to seeing the energy drink advertised across WWE programming. Paul made his WrestleMania 39 entrance with a life-sized bottle of PRIME Hydration by his side – later revealed to be his business partner and fellow influencer, KSI. The energy drink, which markets itself as being zero-sugar, has had little trouble in the way of advertising. That said, cross-promotion with a massive company like WWE will often provide an undeniable boost.

However, Schumer is worried about the beverage's caffeine content, which is nearly equivalent to six cans of Coca-Cola or two Red Bull energy drinks at 200 milligrams per 12 ounces. But in a statement, company spokesperson Alyx Sealy talking up the brand's commitment to consumer safety. "As a brand, our top priority is consumer safety. So we welcome discussions with the FDA or any other organization regarding suggested industry changes they feel are necessary in order to protect consumers."