Photos: Inside WWE's SummerSlam 2023 Pop-Up Store In Detroit — Exclusive

While there are some wrestling fans who'll visit this store to pick up Kane costumes to wear at parties, Detroit's WWE SuperStore has primarily been set up to capitalize on the buzz for SummerSlam. As such, the company has provided some groovy SummerSlam 2023-themed goodies to commemorate the occasion and ensure that visitors have memorabilia that's exclusive to the event.

John Cena might not be scheduled to appear at SummerSlam, but anyone who wears a cap and t-shirt to the event can represent his trademark style with a duo that's straight out of the "Fast & Furious" universe.

If caps aren't your thing, how about a comfortable cushion to sit on while Roman Reigns and Jey Uso fight for the Undisputed Universal Championship?

One of the greatest joys of attending wrestling events is making memories that will last forever. With that in mind, WWE has treated SuperStore customers to household items that will always remind them of their presence at this year's SummerSlam.

Nothing says "I was there" like a photo frame that literally says "I was there."

Of course, it's important to stay hydrated during the biggest part of the summer.

There are lanyards, too, further proving that the WWE SuperStore does have every type of fashion accessory in the book.