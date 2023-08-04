Photos: Inside WWE's SummerSlam 2023 Pop-Up Store In Detroit — Exclusive
This weekend, WWE SummerSlam 2023 will emanate from the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. As such, fans from all over the world are flocking to Motor City to see Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and other Superstars in action. However, this year's SummerSlam festivities extend beyond the arena, as WWE has introduced some other attractions around the town. On Thursday, several fans headed to the WWE SuperStore pop-up shop inside the 1001 Woodward building to meet their favorite sports entertainers and pick up some swag.
Since most members of the WWE Universe won't be able to visit the pop-up store, Wrestling Inc. sent a photographer to take some pictures and allow the rest of the world to get in on the experience a bit; everyone loves to window shop, right? So, without further ado, let's check out the goods on offer at the WWE SuperStore.
Taking a look at the SummerSlam shop
If there's one thing you can say about us wrestling fans, it's that we're a fashionable bunch. WWE knows this too, so the company has given the SuperStore's customers plenty of clothing options to choose from. From WWE-themed caps to t-shirts to hoodies, almost every type of attire is available, so the punters certainly aren't short of options. Some more extravagant outfits are available as well, including Kane and "Macho Man" Randy Savage costumes. It'll be interesting to see if anyone in the crowd is donning those attires at SummerSlam this weekend.
Of course, Detroit is a big city, but the store is easy to find as it stands out from the other skyscrapers and buildings. As you'll see from the image below, there's a giant SummerSlam 2023 poster emblazoned on the 1001 Woodward building to attract wrestling fans who might be inclined to part with their hard-earned cash.
Checking out some WWE SummerSlam-exclusive merch
While there are some wrestling fans who'll visit this store to pick up Kane costumes to wear at parties, Detroit's WWE SuperStore has primarily been set up to capitalize on the buzz for SummerSlam. As such, the company has provided some groovy SummerSlam 2023-themed goodies to commemorate the occasion and ensure that visitors have memorabilia that's exclusive to the event.
John Cena might not be scheduled to appear at SummerSlam, but anyone who wears a cap and t-shirt to the event can represent his trademark style with a duo that's straight out of the "Fast & Furious" universe.
If caps aren't your thing, how about a comfortable cushion to sit on while Roman Reigns and Jey Uso fight for the Undisputed Universal Championship?
One of the greatest joys of attending wrestling events is making memories that will last forever. With that in mind, WWE has treated SuperStore customers to household items that will always remind them of their presence at this year's SummerSlam.
Nothing says "I was there" like a photo frame that literally says "I was there."
Of course, it's important to stay hydrated during the biggest part of the summer.
There are lanyards, too, further proving that the WWE SuperStore does have every type of fashion accessory in the book.
Everyone wants a WWE SummerSlam T-Shirt, right?
From the Blue World Order to NWO: Japan, the New World Order has produced countless copycats, parodies, and sub-factions throughout the years. The latest group to join that legacy is the Detroit World Order, whose members are made up of local citizens. They even have their own t-shirt.
WWE is going in all in with the Detroit theme this year. The company has even produced clothing that's inspired by local license plates, which is fitting for a town that's often referred to as the Motor City.
As of this writing, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin hasn't been announced for SummerSlam. However, WWE has unveiled a t-shirt dedicated to the Hall of Famer to ensure that he's part of the celebrations in spirit.
Still, some fans will probably visit the WWE Superstore looking for more evergreen merch. The good news is that there's plenty to choose from.
Regular merch
Every pop culture institution worth its salt produces its own Funko Pop! figures, and WWE is no different. The WWE SuperStore's shelves are loaded with them too, featuring quirky recreations of Superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Alexa Bliss, and more. Elsewhere, the store also invites customers to pick up their own Money in the Bank briefcases and replica championship belts.
Become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, or represent the underdog with Cody Rhodes' signature "American Nightmare" strap.
Some fans hate Cody Rhodes' suits, but there's no denying that his zip-up is cool.
Rhodes believes that wrestling has more than one royal family, and that's reflected in his merchandise. In fact, the "Claim your kingdom" shirt is inspirational as it implies that we can all be rulers of our own kingdoms. If nothing else, though, it boasts a pretty awesome skull emblem.
