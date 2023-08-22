Jack Perry Talks About New AEW Entrance Music, Goes Off On Old Jungle Boy Theme

At the second AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 25, Jack Perry turned heel and attacked HOOK after unsuccessfully challenging SANADA for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The current FTW Champion ultimately abandoned his "Jungle Boy" persona and "Tarzan Boy" theme song by Baltimora. Perry talked about his old entrance music during an interview on the "Hey! (EW)" YouTube show by All Elite Wrestling.

"[I] just got sick of it, to be honest," Perry said. "It's pretty embarrassing for me as a grown man walking through the airport and some f*****g buffoon over here just starts singing out the song and waving his hands, and I have to acknowledge it otherwise it's mean. At this point, it's just like, 'Dude, let's leave it all.'

Perry agreed with "Hey! (EW)" host RJ City that "Tarzan Boy" is a bad song. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion said he understood why Baltimora were one-hit wonders and that they should be thanking him for everything he did for the song. Perry was then asked about his new "Symphony No. 5" entrance music by Beethoven.

"I'll tell you what," Perry said. "After Baltimora, I think there had been kind of a precedent set. I think I may have been the first person in AEW to have a real expensive song as their song. And when it came time to switch it, pretty much what it came down to is I said, 'Tony [Khan, AEW's CEO], I want the most expensive piece of music that you can find.' And he told me; he assured me that that was it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hey! (EW)" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.