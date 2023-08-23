Seth Rollins Reveals How Becky Lynch Feels About The Way He Dresses In WWE

Seth Rollins is currently making headlines on a weekly basis due to the fashion choices he has been making, but that is an idea he initially took from his wife, Becky Lynch. However, Lynch is no longer rocking the outlandish clothes and Rollins revealed to GQ that she's a little jealous of him.

"When she was in her Big Time Becks era, she was rocking some wild fits too. But now that she's back to being [her in-ring persona] The Man, she's a little more subdued," Rollins said. "She has a lot more fun in real life: She's got a crazy shoe collection, and she loves dressing like a crazy person."

It was Lynch who initially pushed Rollins to wear some bolder items of clothing on television, which led to the WWE World Heavyweight Champion using the same stylist as Lynch. It's something that has massively benefited Rollins' overall character, adding even more personality and charisma to his presentation with fans being excited to see what he will wear each week. Rollins now attempts to top himself each time, and while that is to entertain people, it is also to try and beat whatever Lynch wears. He admitted that other wrestlers have inquired about doing the same thing.

"I had a sequined tracksuit the other week on Raw, and she was so upset. She said she'd been trying to hound one down for months and couldn't load it up, and then it showed up in my care package from Troi. So, she gets jealous, man," Rollins said. "We got a good competition going on to see who can out-crazy the other."