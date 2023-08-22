Charlotte Flair Talks About Bianca Belair And Predicts A WWE WrestleMania Match

Charlotte Flair has competed against many of the biggest names throughout her time in WWE, but she has engaged in a storyline against Bianca Belair only after her recent return. "The Queen" has revealed that she has had her eye on "The EST of WWE" for some time.

"Seeing Bianca handle her position as champion for so long, watching her do the interviews, the meet-and-greets, and carrying all of those responsibilities, I'm so proud of her," she told "Sports Illustrated." "I know that type of pressure. She carried herself as a beautiful example of a WWE champion. And I love her competitiveness."

Flair and Belair have been two of the most dominant athletes on the WWE roster in recent years, and both have been in high-profile WrestleMania matches over the years. They have each been involved in one of the two women's main events in 'Mania history, but have yet to share the ring on the "Grandest Stage Of Them All." But that is something that Flair is keen to change.

"We're both very fiery," she said. "Whether it's WrestleMania XL, WrestleMania 41, or WrestleMania 42, it's going to happen."

While they have recently been competing in multi-women matches, they have only ever had three singles encounters against each other throughout the years. Despite Flair's experience advantage, it is actually the "EST Of WWE" who has dominated those matches with two victories to her name, although both came via disqualification.

However, now that they are both on the same roster competing for the WWE Women's Championship, a dream WrestleMania match could be in the pipeline.