Booker T Favorably Compares Bianca Belair To Charlotte Flair And Serena Williams

Bianca Belair recently became the longest-reigning "Raw" Women's Champion, and there appears to be no end in sight for her run. Even though she received a mixed reaction from the San Juan crowd at WWE Backlash, it doesn't seem like she's bound for a heel turn either. During a recent episode of "Hall of Fame," Booker T explained why Belair needs to remain as a top babyface in WWE.

"Could she turn heel? I think she could," Booker T said. "But I think right now the money is with Bianca being who she is. That's that beautiful Black girl going out there representing for a lot of young black girls all over the world that wish they could be like a Bianca Belair. She's like the Serena Willams of professional wrestling right now... So hopefully they'll keep her in that position for a while."

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that he doesn't see Belair's reign ending anytime soon. He believes she has become a "made" star like Charlotte Flair in the regard that she is a rare breed. On the same token, he thinks Belair vs. Flair is inevitable now that both women are on "SmackDown," however it doesn't need to be rushed. Belair's had enough time away from "The Queen" to the point that Belair vs. Flair will be worthy of a main event — and if it's not, then Ric Flair will lose his mind.

Booker T's point stands as "The EST" has only had three singles matches against Flair. They crossed paths on "WWE NXT" in 2020 when Flair was pursuing the "NXT" Women's Championship, and their main event match ended with Flair victorious. They didn't square off again until 2021 on "Raw," in which Belair was declared the winner by disqualification on two occasions.

