Bully Ray Expresses Concern For AEW Star Eddie Kingston's Injury History

Eddie Kingston has taken the long road to success as a professional wrestler and has unfortunately had to deal with his fair share of injuries. The 41-year-old has struggled to maintain a consistent presence on television due to a myriad of reasons, including a hernia issue earlier this year, shoulder injuries in 2021, and a broken ankle prior to his arrival in AEW.

Kingston's ability to resonate with the AEW audience remains second to none, but on a recent episode of "Busted Open," Bully Ray admitted the lingering injuries could be taking its toll on Kingston, an assessment he made after watching Kingston's recent return to "AEW Dynamite" on August 16th.

"I think all these nagging little injuries or major injuries that he's had over his career, now that he's getting older, are gonna catch up with him," he said. "My genuine concern for Eddie is that over the 20 years of him wrestling, being injured, and never being able to afford the right care and have his injuries taken care of properly. He needs to be careful when he's in a run-in situation, that his run-in is not featured or highlighted. When I saw Eddie run in last night ... they could have probably done this in a way where Eddie didn't have to run. At one point, I thought he was gonna fall over."

Bully Ray emphasized his love of Kingston, comparing him to the legendary Dusty Rhodes for his believability and authenticity on the microphone, as well as his body shape not being the norm for a pro wrestler.

Kingston's return to AEW programming, after a grueling run in the G1 Climax in Japan, has led to a major Stadium Stampede match at AEW All In. The current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion will team with Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, and The Lucha Bros to face Blackpool Combat Club and three other AEW stars.

