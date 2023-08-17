Eddie Kingston Returns, Challenges BCC To Stadium Stampede Match At AEW All In

Fresh off his violent delights in the 33rd G1 Climax, Eddie Kingston has returned to All Elite Wrestling.

Kingston made his shocking return on tonight's "AEW Dynamite," running out to aid Death Triangle's Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M and The Best Friends in their battle with Blackpool Combat Club, in a brawl that followed Orange Cassidy's successful retention of the AEW International Championship over Wheeler Yuta. Kingston not only assisted in driving away Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and his former friend Jon Moxley, but challenged the men to find more partners and meet at All In in Wembley Stadium, which will host the third-ever Stadium Stampede match.

Stadium Stampede headlined both Double or Nothing events in 2020 and 2021. Both matches involved The Inner Circle, who lost the first Stadium Stampede match to The Elite and Matt Hardy, and then won the second Stadium Stampede Match against The Pinnacle in 2021. All In will also mark the first time that Stadium Stampede won't take place in TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.