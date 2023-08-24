AEW's Jeff Jarrett Reflects On The Death Of His Father, Wrestling Legend Jerry Jarrett

Legendary wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett passed away earlier this year. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW talent Jeff Jarrett, Jerry's son, was asked about his father's legacy while appearing on "The Chase McCabe Show" podcast.

"His legacy — there's so many things," Jarrett said. "The outpouring of compliments that I've told my stepmom and my wife many times during that time. 'I wish he could have been here.' They heard all this, and they would say, 'Well, he is.' Whether it's The Rock or Vince McMahon, just so many folks paid their respects. I like to kind of leave that up to others [regarding] his legacy.

"At the end of the day, his innovations, he always was — and I hope I kind of take that trait, he loved to get up to the plate, so to speak, and try to knock it out of the park with a grand slam. He was very innovative. When you think back to the 70s and the 80s and the things that he brought to the table, just yesterday was the anniversary of the scaffold match. My dad was actually in the first scaffold match. He wasn't a high flyer, but he loved to create matches."

Jarrett — who is also AEW's Director of Business Development — said that his father wasn't afraid to be innovative and described him as a "very, very creative" person.

Jerry founded the Continental Wrestling Association in 1977 after helping the late Nick Gulas promote wrestling events in Memphis, Tennessee. Some years later, the CWA merged with World Class Championship Wrestling to form the United States Wrestling Association. In 2002, Jerry co-founded Total Nonstop Action Wrestling — now known as Impact Wrestling — with his son.

