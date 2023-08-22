Eric Bischoff Says AEW Shouldn't Announce Dynamite, Collision Matches Ahead Of Time

Fans of All Elite Wrestling are aware of what to anticipate each week when they watch "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" because Tony Khan's promotion reveals all of the matches and segments planned for both shows in advance. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff weighed in with his thoughts on that promotional tactic while speaking on the "83 Weeks" podcast.

"In my experience, what happens is [that] when you're promoting things that don't have any momentum [and] that don't really matter, you're giving people a reason not to tune in," Bischoff said. "You're actually giving them permission not to tune in because you're telling them something that's going to happen that they frankly just aren't interested in. Unless it's a major, major matchup where there's some incredible stakes on the line, something really major, f**k it. Don't promote it."

Bischoff spoke about audience management and said that if AEW can get to a point where the brand is so hot, like it is in the United Kingdom, then "they're gonna win big time." The former WCW executive feels that what AEW is doing at the moment isn't that effective, pointing out the recent low ratings for "Collision" and the lack of audience growth for "Dynamite," even incrementally, in the last year and a half.

Bischoff thinks that the upcoming All In pay-per-view and the following episode of "Dynamite" may provide a road map for how AEW should change the way they promote their shows moving forward.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.