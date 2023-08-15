AEW Collision Ratings Rebound After Getting SummerSlammed

After hitting an all-time low going head-to-head against WWE SummerSlam last week, it seems the rating for the most recent "AEW Collision" was able to rebound. According to Wrestlenomics, Saturday's show had 476,000 viewers on average, an increase of 60,000 or about 14% over the previous episode. Additionally, "Collision" brought in a 0.17 rating in the P18-49 demographic, which equals 223,000 viewers on average.

As for the rankings, the show was in 11th place for the night, as it was in competition against four NFL pre-season games, UFC Fight Night, and more. As the college football season looms ahead, AEW can only expect Saturday night competition to grow.

The show's highest quarter-hour was the final segment, covering the second half of CMFTR vs. the House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championship. Other rating highs include the Samoa Joe match and the first half of the trios match, which brought in 483,000 and 482,000 average viewers respectively. The low for the evening, with 433,000 average viewers, was the show's second quarter. The segment featured the end of The Acclaimed's match, the group's promo, a backstage segment featuring Bullet Club Gold, and a video package including Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF.

On YouTube, clips from the main event have had the highest viewership of the episode by far. As of writing, "Could AEW Trios Champions House of Black fend off CMFTR?" has roughly twice as many views as the next most popular clip from the episode, featuring Arn and Brock Anderson confronting Christian Cage and Luchasaurus.