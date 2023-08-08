AEW Collision Hits All-Time Low Going Up Against WWE SummerSlam 2023

This past Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision" did the lowest rating in the show's eight-week history, bringing in just 417,000 viewers on average (via Wrestlenomics). The show had 164,000 viewers between the ages of 18 to 49 on average, giving it a 0.13 in the P18-49 demographic, a big drop from last week's "Collision" rating. Ranked by the 18-49 demo, "Collision" was number 16 on cable for the night.

The show went head-to-head against WWE SummerSlam, which certainly played a large role in the drop-off from last week. Saturday's "Collision" featured CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks in the main event, with three championship defenses elsewhere on the card. FTR defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Big Bill and Brian Cage, there was an AEW World Trios Championship defense by the House of Black against Action Andretti, Darius Martin, and Lee Johnson, and a TBS Championship match with Mercedes Martinez challenging Kris Statlander. There were also two short matches featuring Samoa Joe and "Switchblade" Jay White.

As for SummerSlam, the show started around the same time as "Collision" but ran more than 2 hours later. While the shows were running head-to-head, SummerSlam featured matches like Logan Paul vs. Ricochet, the rubber match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, a 25-man battle royale won by LA Knight, Ronda Rousey taking on Shayna Baszler, and part of GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Championship defense against Drew McIntyre.

The quarter-hour ratings for Saturday's "Collision" have the main event between Punk and Starks on top. The 9:30-9:45 segment had 459,000 viewers on average, while the 9:45-10:00 segment had 442,000. The 18-49 demo stayed roughly the same through the entire match, retaining viewership and gaining near the conclusion. By the time the show reached the one-minute overrun at 10 p.m., there were 474,000 viewers watching.