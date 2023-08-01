AEW Collision July 22 Episode Does Highest Numbers In Key Demo Since Premiere

Last Saturday, "AEW Collision" aired live on TNT, featuring a main event anchored by the AEW World Champion, a major former WWE star, and the AEW World Tag Team Champions. After a relatively disappointing showing the week before, was last week's "Collision" able to rebound? It certainly was.

This past Saturday's edition was able to pull in the show's highest rating, both in total viewership and the coveted 18-49 demographic, since the premiere episode of "Collision" in June. According to a report from Wrestlenomics, "Collision" had 739,000 total viewers on average throughout the two-hour show, with 354,000 viewers between the ages of 18 and 49 for a 0.27 demo rating. Compared to the week before, "Collision" saw a 20% increase in total viewership and a whopping 49% bump in the 18-49 demographic.

The highest quarter-hour for the show in both total viewership and in the 18-49 demo was the final 15 minutes, featuring the closing minutes of the AEW World Tag Team Championship match. That segment did 837,000 total viewers on average, with 426,000 in the demo.

Digging into the demographic changes compared to the median in July, the latest episode of "Collision" was 79% higher in viewership from males between the ages of 18 and 34, while female viewership in that same range was 27% lower than the median. However, females between the ages of 35 and 49 were 80% higher, while males from 35 to 49 were only 27% higher.

The report also shared the highest-viewed YouTube clips from Saturday's "Collision." As of the morning of August 1, CM Punk's promo, featuring his very own championship, had the highest views with 575,448. The next most-viewed video was a clip from the main event, which had 279,291 views.