WWE Star Austin Theory Fires Back At His Detractors

Earlier this year, John Cena privately and publicly told his WrestleMania 39 opponent, Austin Theory, that he didn't believe in what he does. During an interview on the "WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick" podcast, Theory was asked how he deals with all the doubters and naysayers.

"To me, it's almost crazy being told that I don't believe in myself," Theory said. "When clearly, let's use John [Cena] for example, I seen John Cena, he was in the middle of the ring on 'Raw,' and look where I am? I got to 'Monday Night Raw.' I'm on 'SmackDown' now. How are you gonna tell me that I didn't believe in myself? Who is 26 years old that's done the things that I've done in the WWE? And people always have something to say.

"I mean, let's take it back to the Money in the Bank contract. When I lost that, my career was over, and then look what I did. I had the greatest United States Championship run of all time. And if I decide to go and grab that title again, then I will, but maybe I'm focused on the 'Head of the Table'? Maybe the workhorse Seth Rollins? That's a funny one too, calling him the workhorse, but look at how many times I defended the United States Championship. Look up how many matches Austin Theory has had in 2023. I'm sure it's more than Seth Rollins. But those are the things that people don't wanna realize because they know how great I am."

According to Cagematch, Theory has performed in 65 televised and non-televised matches so far this year, while reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins has performed in 63 televised and non-televised bouts, ultimately backing up the 'SmackDown' star's claim. Meanwhile, Theory defended the WWE United States Championship 11 times during his most recent reign.

