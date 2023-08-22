WWE NXT Preview 8/22: Carmelo Hayes Vs. Wes Lee For The NXT Title, More

Tonight's "WWE NXT" Heatwave special will see Wes Lee challenge Carmelo Hayes for the "NXT" Championship. The former "NXT" North American Champion became the next challenger for the gold after defeating Dijak on last week's broadcast. Later that night, Hayes and Lee signed the contract for their title clash, with the reigning champion claiming that Lee couldn't beat him. Lee responded by saying that he would not fail anymore after letting the doubters sit deep inside his brain.

Additionally, Nathan Frazer will put the "NXT" Heritage Cup on the line against Noam Dar. "The Scottish Supernova" has been feeling low ever since Oro Mensah lost the "NXT" Heritage Cup on his behalf to Frazer back in June. Dar — who initially claimed that he was still the trophy holder — now has the opportunity to win the back the cup.

Three other singles matches are penciled in for tonight's show, including Trick Williams battling Ilja Dragunov, Baron Corbin taking on Von Wagner, and Ivy Nile going up against Schism's Ava Raine all alone.

And lastly, reigning WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and current "NXT" North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio will battle Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria in a mixed tag team match. Mysterio successfully retained the "NXT" North American belt against Lee two weeks ago following interference from Ripley. Valkyria appeared after that match and sent Ripley out of the ring.