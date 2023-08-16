Wes Lee Defeats Dijak, Will Challenge Carmelo Hayes For WWE NXT Title On Heatwave

Wes Lee has shaken off losing his "NXT" North American Championship to Dominik Mysterio and is now poised for greater glory.

Lee bested the giant Dijak on Tuesday night's "WWE NXT," flattening the former Retribution member with a corkscrew senton to earn the right to challenge "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes on next week's special Heatwave episode. Lee was assisted by Eddy Thorpe, who distracted Dijak long enough for Lee to batter the bigger Superstar on the outside, before sliding him into the ring for the win.

Tuesday night's episode ended with Lee and Hayes meeting face to face in the ring, with the challenger vowing to prove his doubters wrong next week and the champion quoting the iconic hit single "Waterfalls" by TLC.

Lee and Hayes won't be involved in the only title match at "Heatwave." Noam Dar and Nathan Frazer will compete to determine who is the one, true "NXT" Heritage Cup Champion. Hayes' right-hand man Trick Williams will have his hands full, as he faces Ilja Dragunov, with the former "NXT UK" Champion looking for revenge for the role Williams played in costing him the "NXT" Title at the Great American Bash.