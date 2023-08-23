MJF Shares Touching Interaction With Fan, Says He's No Longer Scared To Be Vulnerable

MJF is embracing his vulnerable side, which in turn has led to the AEW fans embracing MJF.

The AEW World Champion recently appeared in a Town Hall on "Busted Open Radio," and afterwards received a letter from a fan named Omar, which MJF shared in full on his Twitter. According to the letter, MJF was nice to the author's son, JR, and the young fan had been jubilant ever since, which Omar says reaffirmed his faith in people.

"It is heartwarming to know that there are individuals like you who are willing to go out of their way to bring a smile to a child's face," Omar wrote, before wishing MJF luck in his main event match at Wembley Stadium.

An email from a fan after my @BustedOpenRadio town hall in NYC.

Dear Max, I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I am writing to express my utmost gratitude for your kindness towards my son, JR, yesterday at the town square. JR hasn't stopped talking... pic.twitter.com/L3Eu4DbHoq — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 22, 2023

"I've shut my fans out entirely out of fear of being vulnerable," MJF wrote in response to the letter. "I'm not scared anymore." MJF then said that his upcoming AEW World Championship Match against Adam Cole is more than about the title. "This is about showing kids of the next generation anything is possible if you bust your ass to obtain a dream."

The champion then signed it the "5 foot nothing A.D.D. Riddled Jew Boy," which MJF has said was the taunt hurled at him by his childhood bullies and reclaimed in recent years as the Long Island wrestler continues his journey of self-respect. MJF's budding friendship with his challenger Adam Cole has seen "The Devil" embrace his fan-favorite side, allowing for moments like the one with young JR.