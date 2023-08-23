AEW Star Praises Sami Zayn, Says He'll Be Remembered As Peak Of WWE's Bloodline Story

Sami Zayn's days as the "Honorary Uce" are long gone, but that isn't stopping Jeff Jarrett from fully appreciating how much Zayn's stretch in The Bloodline mattered in making the long-form story angle as meaningful as it has grown to be.

"You think about the role he has played in The Bloodline. I preferably like to think that when Sami was the most involved, I think will go down in history and look back and say, 'There's your peak of The Bloodline — those episodes where Sami was in and out and torn between and just all that kind of dynamic," he expressed on his "My World" podcast.

But Jarrett's respect for Zayn doesn't start just at his inclusion into The Bloodline storyline. In fact, it was his angle and WrestleMania match with Johnny Knoxville of "Jackass" fame that really caused Jarrett to take notice on all the things Zayn was capable — be it comedy wrestling or something more dramatic with some weight to it. Jarrett himself praised the match when it had happened and believes those who know the industry understand the work that Zayn put in at that time.

"Sami Zayn is super, super, super, super, super talented to be able to do what he did," Jarrett said about Zayn's match against Knoxville. "He is unquestionably one of the most talented guys I believe on their roster from top to bottom."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.