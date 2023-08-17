Sami Zayn Doesn't Feel Like His WWE Feud With Jackass Star Johnny Knoxville Is Over

Sami Zayn has teased a potential rematch with his former rival Johnny Knoxville.

Zayn revealed that he met Knoxville at this year's WrestleMania and that the meeting didn't feel right, with him still holding a grudge against Knoxville.

"I don't know if we'll ever bury the hatchet. We bumped into each other at WrestleMania 39 actually, and it just doesn't feel right, I don't know. I feel like it's not over," declared Zayn on the "Out of Character" podcast. "I feel like, even though, you know, I've obviously turned the page and I've gone into a new chapter in my career here, and as you said, I've reached even higher highs than before, I still feel like this thing with Johnny Knoxville is not quite over. I feel like there's somewhere to go with that."

He also revealed that Knoxville booed and cursed him from the crowd at this year's WrestleMania 39, despite Zayn now being a good guy in the eyes of the fans. Zayn joked that the fans turned on Knoxville at the show, which made him laugh.

Zayn and Knoxville's feud began at last year's Royal Rumble, where the former was unhappy that the stuntman was getting an opportunity in the men's Royal Rumble match. The two then met in the ring at "The Show of Shows" in an Anything Goes match, where they used multiple objects against each other, with Zayn losing after being put in a giant mousetrap.