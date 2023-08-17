Sami Zayn Doesn't Feel Like His WWE Feud With Jackass Star Johnny Knoxville Is Over
Sami Zayn has teased a potential rematch with his former rival Johnny Knoxville.
Zayn revealed that he met Knoxville at this year's WrestleMania and that the meeting didn't feel right, with him still holding a grudge against Knoxville.
"I don't know if we'll ever bury the hatchet. We bumped into each other at WrestleMania 39 actually, and it just doesn't feel right, I don't know. I feel like it's not over," declared Zayn on the "Out of Character" podcast. "I feel like, even though, you know, I've obviously turned the page and I've gone into a new chapter in my career here, and as you said, I've reached even higher highs than before, I still feel like this thing with Johnny Knoxville is not quite over. I feel like there's somewhere to go with that."
He also revealed that Knoxville booed and cursed him from the crowd at this year's WrestleMania 39, despite Zayn now being a good guy in the eyes of the fans. Zayn joked that the fans turned on Knoxville at the show, which made him laugh.
Zayn and Knoxville's feud began at last year's Royal Rumble, where the former was unhappy that the stuntman was getting an opportunity in the men's Royal Rumble match. The two then met in the ring at "The Show of Shows" in an Anything Goes match, where they used multiple objects against each other, with Zayn losing after being put in a giant mousetrap.
One of the top 5 or 10 matches I've had: Zayn
Despite many traditional pro wrestling fans criticizing the match, Sami Zayn argued why that match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 made sense, comparing it to musician Bad Bunny's incredible performances inside the ring.
"I actually think, from like an artistic ... I think it's an artistic triumph, if I may toot my own horn for a second. I think it's so much more — I hate to even box into the category of like a comedy match because there's like subtle things," said Zayn.
"There's nothing in that match — if you go back and watch it and you are a wrestling purist about, you know, concerned about the sanctity of the industry and whatever — there's a lot that's done in that match that's actually kind of designed to protect the business, for lack of a better term, than ... like to me it made more sense to have that match with Johnny Knoxville than it does for Bad Bunny, just as an example, to walk into a wrestling ring, first time in his life and perform as well as WWE Superstars who have been doing it for 15 years."
Zayn insisted that the match is one of the top 5 or 10 matches he's ever had in his long pro wrestling career. "I take a great deal of pride in that match, and when I think of my favorite matches, it definitely jumps in the top 5 or top 10 off the top of my head," said Zayn.