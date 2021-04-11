Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Booker T for guest commentary. He joins Cole, Joe and Saxton. A bunch of people dressed as Easter Bunnies come hopping down the ramp and around the ringside area. The bunnies fill the ring next and out comes The Miz and John Morrison with pyro. They sing their “Hey Hey Hop Hop” song on the way to the ring, joining the bunnies. We get a long video package looking at Bad Bunny’s successful year and his time with WWE next. We go back to the ring and out comes Damian Priest as the pyro goes off. Bad Bunny’s music starts playing next. We get a look at a big 18 wheeler truck arriving outside of the stadium. Bunny is kneeling down on the top. The truck enters the stadium and Bunny is on the stage now. He jumps around and gets hyped up as the pyro goes off. Bunny enters the ring and joins Priest as Miz and Morrison look on.

Priest starts with Miz and approaches Miz with a fist in the corner but Miz and Morrison yell out for him to stop. They want Bunny to start. Fans cheer as Priest tags Bunny to start. Bunny feeds off the crowd as he sizes Miz up. Miz taunts him and Bunny drops him with a right hand. They go at it again and Miz gets rocked a second time as fans cheer Bunny on.

Bunny ends up unloading in the corner but Miz turns it around and holds him there. Miz backs off and Bunny nails a double leg takedown, unloading on the mat. Miz turns it around and kicks Bunny in the gut, then works him over on the mat. Miz takes it back to the corner and rakes Bunny’s face over the top rope while taunting Booker T. Bunny counters another move and nails an arm drag, sending Miz to the floor for a breather.

Miz runs back in but Bunny nails a takedown, then a roll up for 2. Morrison calms Miz down some now. Miz calls for a test of strength but he kicks Bunny and beats him down. Miz launches Bunny face-first into the second rope and he hits hard. Miz has words with Priest now. Bunny keeps fighting from the apron and comes in. Bunny catches Miz a spinning back fist. Bunny with a head scissors, spinning him around and sending him flying. Morrison tags in and charges but Bunny ends up dropping him with a headbutt.

Bunny with a running splash in the corner, and another but this time Morrison meets him with an elbow. Miz drops Bunny with a cheap shot from the apron. More offense from Morrison and Miz as Miz comes back in. The referee checks on Bunny and Priest wants in. Miz keeps knocking Bunny down while taunting Priest. Bunny mounts offense again but Miz stops the tag. Bunny rolls Miz for a 2 count. Miz levels Bunny with a boot to the face. Miz with his signature DDT now. Miz wastes some time while looking over at Priest, who wants the tag.

Miz drags Bunny to their corner, then stomps away, kicking him to the floor. Morrison grabs Bunny and slams him face-first into the announce table while the referee is distracted with Priest. Morrison rolls Bunny back in and tags in. Miz kicks Bunny on the way out. Morrison does the Spin-a-rooni to taunt Booker T. Miz tags back in and Morrison holds Bunny. Miz talks some trash and punches him in the gut. Miz tries for a cheap shot on Priest and angers him. The referee is distracted with Priest again, allowing Miz and Morrison to double team Bunny some more. Miz yells out to the crowd for more boos.

Miz takes Bunny back to the corner and mounts him, keeping control. Miz runs into a big boot int he corner. Bunny then drops Morrison as he charges. Fans pop as Bunny goes on and drops Miz with a tornado DDT. Priest rallies now as Bunny shakes it off and looks to crawl for the tag. Miz grabs the leg but Bunny tags anyway. Priest comes in and rocks Miz, then Morrison, then yanks Morrison over the top rope. Miz misses a kick and Priest nails him with a heel kick. Priest unloads on Morrison now, then clotheslines him for a pop.

Priest gets hyped up and plays to the crowd. Priest fires an arrow into the air, then hits the running back elbows to each competitor in the corners. Priest launches Miz at Morrison and they both go down. Priest with the South of Heaven chokeslam for a 2 count as Morrison breaks it up. All four are in the ring now. Priest grabs Miz while Bunny grabs Morrison and they both drive them into the mat for dual 2 counts. Miz and Morrison barely kick out just in time. Bunny whips Priest into the ropes and he leaps out, taking Miz and Morrison down on the floor. Priest points at Bunny now and fans pop. Bunny goes to the top and nails the dive, taking Miz and Morrison down on the floor.

Priest and Miz tangle now in the middle of the ring now. Miz counters and drops Priest with the Skull Crushing Finale but Bunny runs in and breaks the pin up just in time. Fans chant for Bunny now. Morrison pulls Bunny to the floor but Bunny rocks him and hits a big Bunny Destroyer on the floor. Miz is shocked at what he just saw. Priest kicks Miz away from the corner. Priest then calls for the finish and puts Miz on his shoulders. Bunny goes to the top and hits a crossbody to bring Miz off Priest’s shoulders. Bunny covers Miz for the pin to win his in-ring debut.

Winners: Bad Bunny and Damian Priest

