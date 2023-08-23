Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Terry Funk

News of the death of wrestling icon Terry Funk at the age of 79 broke earlier today, unleashing a torrent of tributes from a grateful wrestling world that would likely not exist without his contributions.

"A day I wish would never come," Blue Meanie wrote, sharing a photo of Funk with the ECW roster. "Thank you Terry Funk for what [you] did for wrestling. Thank you for helping ECW. Thank you for being kind to me. I love you." Funk was responsible for bringing a level of credibility to ECW in its early days of operation, which was rewarded when he won the ECW World Championship at the promotion's first PPV, Barley Legal in 1997. Fellow ECW veteran Lance Storm was at a loss for words Funk's death.

I will say more eventually. This one hits hard. RIP Terry Funk. A pleasure and honour to know you. Respect always. pic.twitter.com/psSsKFWOlR — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 23, 2023

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque wrote "Every night in cities all over the world, Terry Funk left it all in the ring for our business and for the fans. An icon of our industry," before sending his condolences to Funk's friends and family.

"Truly heartbroken over this," AEW's Dustin Rhodes wrote. "He has known me since I was a child. He was an incredible mentor and friend." Rhodes's brother, Cody, also shared a tribute to Funk, simply writing "The Funker."