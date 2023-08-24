Grayson Waller Reveals His Reaction To Watching WWE WrestleMania 39 With Carmelo Hayes

Grayson Waller revealed that he wants to perform at WrestleMania 40 after he was asked by Sean Brace on "The Daily Ticket" podcast what his goals are for WWE's biggest event of the year.

"I'm a WWE Superstar," Waller said. "I can't have simple goals. If I have simple goals as a WWE Superstar, I'm just going to be another guy. I always say that to certain people. It's like do you want to be a WWE Superstar or do you want to be a great one? Because there is a huge gap in between that."

Waller revealed that current "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes shares the same goal as him, and recalled a conversation that took place between them last year as they watched the action of WrestleMania 39.

"We looked at each other," Waller said. "It wasn't a situation of, 'Wow, this is so cool.' It was, 'That's where we're going to be next year.' We told each other that, and that's my goal."

Waller additionally shared how meaningful it would be to perform at Lincoln Financial Field on "The Grandest Stage Of Them All" as a longtime fan of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

Although the PLE is still a number of months away and no matches have been announced, WrestleMania 40 has already cemented its place in the history books as the company says that it set the mark for the highest-grossing gate in history in the first 24 hours of ticket sales.

