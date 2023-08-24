WWE Releases Terry Funk Tribute Video Commemorating His Life And Career

WWE has released a tribute video for the late Terry Funk. It was revealed yesterday that the "Hardcore Icon" had died at the age of 79.

A look back at the unforgettable career and life of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk. pic.twitter.com/FdC7gcJReF — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2023

The video began by displaying images of Funk throughout his in-ring career, with a voiceover saying that "the WWE family is saddened to learn of the passing of one of the most iconic figures in sports entertainment, WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk."

A classic clip of Funk walking through a field was then shown while audio from an interview in 2008 played, in which Funk stated that he only ever wanted to be a professional wrestler. This was followed by a voiceover describing Funk's early beginnings in the business with his brother, Dory Funk Jr. After that, there was a focus on Funk winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, his venture into Hollywood, and his runs with ECW, WCW, and WWE.

The video continued looking back at Funk's WWE feud with Mick Foley and then their tag team partnership, which saw the duo team together at WrestleMania 14 and win the WWE Tag Team Championship against The New Age Outlaws in a dumpster match. Following clips of his and Dory Funk Jr.'s 2009 WWE Hall of Fame induction, the tribute concluded with some other key moments from his career and an "In Memory" graphic.

The tribute video also featured past clips of Foley, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, and Jerry "The King" Lawler talking about Funk and his legendary career.