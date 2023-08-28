WWE's Shane Helms Calls Pair Of Celebrity Matches 'Coming Out Weekend' As Producer

Various celebrities have stepped into the WWE ring in recent years, including Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, and Johnny Knoxville. During an appearance on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast, current WWE backstage producer Shane Helms spoke about producing the Knoxville-Sami Zayn Anything Goes match on the second night of WrestleMania 38.

"The funnest thing I've done in years was the Johnny Knoxville match at WrestleMania [38]," Helms said. "That was fun. I get a lot of the creative matches, a lot of the crazy stuff that goes on ... I knew going in, 'There's gonna be some people that are gonna hate this.' So I just completely ignored those people from day one. I was like, 'There's a certain portion of the audience that's not gonna like this no matter what, so to hell with them, I'm aiming for the audience that I thought would like it.'

"I know being in Gorilla for that, on the headset, just the laughter in Gorilla. Gorilla is popping as loud as anything I've ever heard. It's the most pops I've ever seen in Gorilla."