Joe Gacy Details How EVOLVE Involvement Led To His WWE Contract

During a recent appearance on "Out of Character," "WWE NXT" star Joe Gacy explained how he received an offer to sign with WWE.

"So the first step toward WWE was actually getting involved with EVOLVE Wrestling," Gacy said. "So it was a company I was trying to get into for a couple of years. They did a couple of tryout seminar camps and I went to two of them. The first one I went to, it was ran by William Regal. So purely I wanted to get booked by the company, but I was also like, 'Wow, I'll just go learn from William Regal.' So I went and did that mostly just wanting to learn from William Regal and I think they liked me, but they didn't end up using me."

"Then the next time they did another one was ran by Norman Smiley," he continued. "So I went and did it. It was just like a tryout. We did some drills and matches and they liked what they saw, so I ended up getting used that night on the show, and then I got used for extra work at 'NXT' I think a month after that. I didn't end up actually doing anything, but I went to the show and met some people."