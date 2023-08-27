Arn Anderson Has High Praise For Legendary WWE Big Man

During a recent appearance on his "ARN" podcast, All Elite Wrestling's Arn Anderson was asked who he thought was the best act to come out of Smokey Mountain Wrestling. The legendary Four Horseman member only had one talent in mind.

"Glenn [Jacobs] was Kane, Kane was Glenn and the man," Anderson said. "To be his size, to be as athletic as he was, I mean, you know, the basketball background and all that tells you why he was such an athlete, but big, strong, jacked, had it all, had a great look. That first Kane, when he first came through the curtain with those guys at WWF, that mask and that deal was as frightening and good-looking an outfit as I'd ever seen.

"And you've got to put him there with [Under]taker as far as businessman, ability to work, all those positive accolades. Being almost seven feet tall. Yeah, he was a megastar coming out there."

Jacobs spent just a few months with Smokey Mountain Wrestling in 1995 before joining WWE. He debuted the Kane character in 1997, costing The Undertaker — his storyline brother — against Shawn Michaels in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match at the Badd Blood: In Your House pay-per-view.

During his run with WWE, Jacobs captured various titles, including the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship. Jacobs — who has been the Republican Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, since 2018 — was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

