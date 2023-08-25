Heels Season 2 Episode 5 Recap/spoilers: Who The Hell Is The Condamned?

Jack and Staci's marriage has been rocky lately as he's been neglecting his duties as a husband and father to focus on running a backwater South Georgian independent wrestling promotion. With things about to get busier at the DWL, Jack asks Staci to work alongside him, which she agrees to do. She also tells Jack about Willie giving money to the woman from the county.

Speaking of Willie, she isn't in a good mood in this episode, but isn't that always the case? Crystal wants to host tryouts for more women to join the DWL and beef up the new division. However, Willie tells her to take the week off and cut a promo instead, before snapping at the rising star. Bobby Pin (Trey Tucker) notices the exchange and tells Willie to stop being so mean to his new love interest.

Elsewhere, Rooster Robbins (Allen Maldonado) finds himself playing peacekeeper between Gully and Jack. He tells Gully that he should let The Condamned get over at the expense of the FWD roster, as it will lead to a big-money match that will pay off for the promotion in the long run. Basically, the plan is to eventually have Rooster go over Ace's new character, which will benefit the FWD when it's all said and done. That might be difficult, however, as Ace tells Jack that he has no interest in going to an FWD show as their fan base won't understand his character's nuances.

It's understandable why Gully wants his product to look strong, though. A media company called Continuum is potentially interested in adding FWD content to its programming schedule, and its representatives want to meet up with him to discuss business.