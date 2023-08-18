Heels Season 2 Episode 4 Recap/spoilers: Heavy Heads

"Heels" Season 2, Episode 3 gave viewers some brief respite from the fallout that's beleaguered Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) in recent weeks. After starting the new season at odds with each other, the brothers had a heart-to-heart and made amends. The timing couldn't have been better either, as Jack has bigger problems to deal with.

Gully (Mike O'Malley) is going to sue the Duffy Wrestling League owner unless he agrees to do a cross-promotional event with Flordia Wrestling Dystopia, but will Jack's stubbornness allow him to take the deal? That remains to be seen, but he did tell Gully to shove his olive branch where the sun doesn't shine in last week's episode, so don't be surprised if he makes matters worse.

Fortunately, Jack has Staci (Alison Luff) to support him as well. The spouses made up after Jack apologized for putting the DWL first. That said, it'll be interesting to see if he can concentrate on his duties as a husband and father now that the DWL is engulfed in drama with Gully and the FWD. With that in mind, let's find out what happens on "Heels" Season 2, Episode 4, "Heavy Heads."