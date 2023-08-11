Heels Season 2 Episode 3 Recap/spoilers: Discord

"Heels" Season 2, Episode 2 ended with a cliffhanger for the ages. After venturing into the woods, seemingly with plans to build a new life as a wild man, Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) fell off a cliff and got stuck in a tree. The episode ended with him crying out for help in the dead of night, but no one was around to hear him scream. That's arguably the most intriguing storyline heading into Episode 3, "Discord," but it certainly isn't the only one.

The previous episode also saw the unthinkable happen, as Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and "Wild" Bill Hancock (Chris Bauer) put Crystal (Kelli Berglund) over by letting her retain the Duffy Wrestling League's top championship in a match against them. The crowd is firmly on Crystal's side, too, indicating that it might be time for the South Georgian family promotion to finally introduce a women's division.

Elsewhere, some debt collectors called Willie Day (Mary McCormack) to enquire about payments following the DWL's successful South Georgia State Fair show. Meanwhile, young Thomas Spade (Roxton Garcia) might be dealing with some behavioral issues, similar to the other men in the Spade family. With that in mind, let's find out what happens in the third episode.