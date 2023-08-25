Arn Anderson Offers Update On Son Brock Anderson's AEW Contract

Arn Anderson shared an update about his son Brock's contract with All Elite Wrestling. Anderson revealed on his podcast, "ARN," during an "Ask Arn Anything" segment, that Brock's contract is up at the end of August.

"Not yet, it's up at the end of the month," said Anderson. "The end of August, so we will see, I hope so you know, I hope — he's one of those guys, you know, guys like him and Taz's kid, a lot of young talent that has a lot to offer, just haven't had a chance yet. I hope things work out and we're able to stay."

The last time that both Arn and Brock were onscreen together was for the August 12 episode of "AEW Collision," where Brock faced Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship. It was his father, who set up the match after he interrupted Christian Cage's promo. Arn Anderson has some history with Cage from when he was managing Wardlow.

Prior to Brian Pillman Jr.'s AEW contract expiring and his exiting the AEW back in July, he and Brock were tag team partners. Before his match on "Collision," Brock's last AEW match was with Pillman Jr. against The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn) on May 13 at an AEW House Rules event.

Brock signed a developmental contract with AEW back in 2021 and was trained at Q.T. Marshall and Cody Rhodes' pro wrestling school, the Nightmare Factory. Brock's AEW debut match was on the June 18, 2021, episode of "Dynamite," where he teamed up with Rhodes to defeat Aaron Solo and Marshall.

