Brian Pillman Jr. Reportedly Gone From AEW After Contract Expired

Brian Pillman Jr.'s All Elite Wrestling contract has expired and he has left the company, according to a new report from PWInsider. Pillman Jr. is also no longer on the official roster page on AEW's website.

The last time that Pillman had a televised AEW match was against Swerve Strickland on the February 3 episode of "Rampage." His last non-televised match for AEW was on May 13 at a House Rules Tour event.

Pillman Jr. signed with AEW in July 2021 but was with the company long before that. He made his AEW debut in 2019 at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Much of his time in the company was spent teaming with Griff Garrison when they were known as the Varsity Blonds. While they never held the AEW Tag Team Titles, Pillman and Garrison were in a number of AEW World Tag Team Title number-one contender matches, and on the May 13, 2021, episode of "Dynamite," they had a shot at the titles against then-champions The Young Bucks. Julia Hart was also part of the act before she joined the House of Black. More recently, Pillman was tagging with Brock Anderson.

Another one of Pillman's highlights from AEW was his short feud with AEW World Champion MJF back in September 2021. The feud led to a match between the two at Arthur Ashe Stadium on the "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special on September 22, with MJF getting the win.

Pillman has still been busy in the ring, even since what appears to be his last match with AEW. He last wrestled last Friday at an Appalachian Championship Wrestling event.