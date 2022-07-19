Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been the talk of All Elite Wrestling ever since he called out its Owner Tony Khan, calling him a “f*cking mark” and criticizing his willingness to hand over money to ex-WWE guys before giving him a raise. The situation has led to MJF’s removal from all things AEW and has led many to wonder when the next time we’ll see Friedman appear might be, given his contract with the company reportedly doesn’t expire until January 2024.

It’s been difficult to find someone with answers regarding MJF, but a former friend of his believes that the 26-year-old will “land on his feet.”

“Yeah I’m not too sure what’s going on with him right now,” Brian Pillman Jr. said during an interview with the “Counted Out with Mike and Tyler Podcast.” “We used to be a lot closer … you try to prioritize work when you’re at work, and it’s a lot less about being buddy-buddy.”

“I think Max is a good kid but at the end of the day we all want more,” Pillman said. “The grass is always greener on the other side. But you know, he’s a smart kid, he’ll land on his feet.”

The two former MLW wrestlers had a short feud in AEW that involved Friedman viciously taking shots at Pillman’s family and his father, who passed away in 1997. The feud culminated in a match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on “AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam” just weeks after MJF disrespected Pillman Jr’s family, with Friedman ultimately winning the match.

“That angle was good, I wish we could’ve gotten more out of it, but they told me straight up from the beginning that it was going to be a short thing,” Pillman Jr. said. “I thought we had something more here. I’m young, and I just want it all, and again, it’s not anybody’s fault.

“I just thought, man, I don’t want to do this for three weeks, let’s do this for 12 weeks, let’s get a good program out of it. But then again, maybe I wasn’t, in their mind, the person to do that with at that time, and again, everything happens for a reason.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Counted Out with Mike and Tyler with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]