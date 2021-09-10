On this week’s AEW Dynamite, MJF took several personal shots at Brian Pillman Jr.’s sister, who sat in the front row at the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

After berating the city of Cincinnati for nearly three minutes, MJF turned his attention to Pillman Jr.’s sister Brittany and Aunt Linda, who is credited for raising the second generation pro wrestler.

“Look at what we got here in the front row,” MJF said. “I’m looking at you…16 and pregnant. Let me guess? Your daddy, the father of that child [is no longer around].”

MJF then proceeded to confront Brittany, who said, “I’ll let you know, I’m Cincinnati’s own Brian Pillman’s daughter.”

In response, MJF said, “Well, that would certainly explain your vile looks.”

Pillman Jr. then finally confronted MJF, who continued to make things personal. MJF even referred to Pillman Jr.’s mother Melanie as “Methanie” while citing her problems with drug addiction.

Earlier on Thursday, Pillman Jr. revealed that MJF’s promo sent his sister Brittany into labor.

In a bizarre turn of events, the encounter between my pregnant sister and Maxwell Jacob Friedman sent my sister into contractions late last night and she is expected to have a baby today or tomorrow!!! My nephew is about to have the same birthday as me! Surreal week!!!

MJF responded to Pillman Jr.’s tweet. The relevant tweets can be seen below. You can also watch the full video of MJF confronting the Pillman Jr. family.

As noted earlier, Pillman Jr. will face Max Caster of The Acclaimed in a singles bout during tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. Furthermore, MJF vs. Pillman Jr. has been made official for the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam special event in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept. 22nd.

