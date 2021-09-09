Cody Rhodes is set to return at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. His opponent will be none other than Malakai Black.

Rhodes has been away since early August after getting decimated by Black, who has since run through other members of The Nightmare Family. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Black defeated Dustin Rhodes.

Friday’s Rampage card filled out a bit more with the addition of Max Caster vs. Brian Pillman Jr., along with six-woman tag action with Ruby Soho, Riho, and Kris Statlander taking on Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel. Statlander and Riho made the post-match save tonight for Soho after her victory over Hayter.

Below is the full Rampage card:

* Andrade vs. PAC

* Max Caster with Anthony Bowens vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Darby and Sting respond to Tully Blanchard

* Ruby Soho, Riho, and Kris Statlander vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel

Next Wednesday’s Dynamite also features the in-ring debut of Adam Cole against Frankie Kazarian.

Here is the current Dynamite card:

* Adam Cole makes AEW in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian

* Jade Cargill with Smart Mark Sterling vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Darby Allin with Sting vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard