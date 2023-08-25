Windham Rotunda Tributes Continue As Wrestling World Mourns Loss Of WWE's Bray Wyatt

It was announced yesterday by WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque that Windham Rotunda, known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, had unexpectedly died. The former WWE Champion was 36. Many tributes were posted on social media after the news broke, and more have been shared throughout the night and this morning by various personalities and organizations within the wrestling business.

All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling acknowledged Wyatt's death on their respective X accounts, with Tony Khan's promotion thanking "The Eater of Worlds" for his contributions to the industry. Meanwhile, Impact posted, "We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to the Rotunda family. Out of respect, we will not be live tweeting IMPACT tonight during the broadcast."

RIP Windham Rotunda pic.twitter.com/qGhcqAPBei — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2023

Many of Wyatt's WWE colleagues, such as The Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura, Natalya, Sami Zayn, Zelina Vega, "WWE NXT's" Nikkita Lyons, on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce, Cody Rhodes, Baron Corbin, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dana Brooke, and backstage producer Shane Helms, all shared tributes.

2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Rhodes wrote, "Power and endless love to your family. Rest Cowboy," while former WWE Champion Miz shared, "The world lost a good one today. Bray Wyatt's story telling ability along with his unique creativity in the ring was a force that kept your eyes glued to the television screen. Windham Rotunda's fun-loving, free spirit paired with his infectious laugh is what I will truly miss the most. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Rotunda family. Rest well my friend."