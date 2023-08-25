Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of WWE Star Windham Rotunda, Aka Bray Wyatt
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque broke the sad news Thursday evening that Windham Rotunda, also known as former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, had unexpectedly died at the age of 36. As the wrestling world continues to reel in shock, many of Rotunda's former colleagues and legends of the business have chimed in to share their condolences.
"I have no words. I'm devastated," Amanda Huber wrote, sharing photos of Rotunda alongside her late husband Brodie Lee, who frequently teamed together during their time in WWE and along with Erick Rowan formed the original incarnation of the Wyatt Family in late 2012.
Rotunda's former on-screen ally Alexa Bliss expressed similar sentiments.
"I'm just in shock," Bliss wrote on Instagram. "Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. Amazing friend & one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth."
Wyatt Family Memories
In 2015, Rotunda's character introduced a new member to the Wyatt Family: Braun Strowman. It was a move that propelled Strowman's wrestling career. In the wake of Rotunda's death, Strowman posted a lengthy Instagram tribute to the former leader of the Wyatt Family, whom he describes as his best friend and his mentor.
"You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours," Strowman wrote. "You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were having Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such and amazing man. My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby's know I love you all so much. I'll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the ass for me when you see him. I know this isn't bye forever. I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!"
Matt Hardy, another former tag team partner of Rotunda's, was devastated by the news of his death. Together, the duo formed The Deleters Of Worlds and later won the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championships in 2017. "Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It's devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I'm so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already," Hardy tweeted.
'The Ultimate Teammate'
While they often found themselves on opposite sides of the ring, New Day member Big E recalled fond memories with Rotunda, whom he credits as one of his early mentors upon signing with WWE in 2009.
"Man...the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009. We spent so much of our adult lives together," Big E wrote. "Praying for Jojo [Offerman]. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham."
WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson touted Rotunda as a "very unique, cool and rare character" in the world of wrestling, noting that he was a fan of Rotunda's promo and in-ring work, along with his long-standing connection to the WWE Universe. Of course, Rotunda's death comes 24 hours after that of hardcore legend Terry Funk, which many people, including Johnson, are still taking time to process.
Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyattâ€™s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023
"I can't believe I'm typing this. But RIP Windham. I knew you day 1 of moving to America, you were the biggest sweetheart and were loved by everyone who met you. I'm in shock.. sending all my love to the Rotunda family," Saraya (known as Paige in WWE) tweeted.
Many of Rotunda's current and former co-workers have sent their condolences to his family and friends, including Nikki Cross, Cedric Alexander, Sonya Deville, Big Damo, and Titus O'Neil, who regarded Rotunda as a "consummate professional" and "the ultimate teammate."
Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to Rotunda's friends, family, and fans.