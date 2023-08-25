Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of WWE Star Windham Rotunda, Aka Bray Wyatt

In 2015, Rotunda's character introduced a new member to the Wyatt Family: Braun Strowman. It was a move that propelled Strowman's wrestling career. In the wake of Rotunda's death, Strowman posted a lengthy Instagram tribute to the former leader of the Wyatt Family, whom he describes as his best friend and his mentor.

"You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours," Strowman wrote. "You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were having Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such and amazing man. My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby's know I love you all so much. I'll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the ass for me when you see him. I know this isn't bye forever. I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!"

Matt Hardy, another former tag team partner of Rotunda's, was devastated by the news of his death. Together, the duo formed The Deleters Of Worlds and later won the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championships in 2017. "Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It's devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I'm so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already," Hardy tweeted.