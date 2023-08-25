WWE's Bronson Reed Expecting First Child With Wife Paige

"Big" Bronson Reed can add the job of "big daddy" to his already impressive resume next year. Yesterday via Instagram, Reed shared the exciting news that, after a lengthy road with in vitro fertilization (IVF), he and his wife Paige are finally expecting their first child together.

"Thank you to all of those that reached out when I spoke about the IVF journey my wife and I have been on. Paige has been an absolute rock star through the whole process and is truly my hero. We were successful and are expecting a baby girl!" Reed wrote. "BIG DADDY COMING IN 2024."

While he may have a tough exterior on-screen, Reed has been open about some of the more intimate details of his life, including the IVF journey surrounding him and his high school sweetheart. But with the sharing of their sonogram, the couple are now eagerly preparing to bring a "little miracle" into the world sometime next year.

Reed isn't the only WWE Superstar set to welcome a baby girl into their family in the coming months. Former "Raw" Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has been progressing in her pregnancy as she and her husband — singer Ryan Cabrera — are also primed for the arrival of their first child in December.