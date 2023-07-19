Pregnant WWE Star Alexa Bliss And Husband Ryan Cabrera Expecting Baby Girl

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and her husband, "On the Way Down" singer Ryan Cabrera, are expecting a baby girl, according to "ET Online." The couple hosted a rockstar-themed gender reveal party, and Cabrera was the one who did the unveiling, smashing a pink and blue guitar, which revealed pink smoke, indicating that they're having a girl. The baby is due in December.

As seen in the video below, Bliss shared how she thought she was going to have a boy due to old wives' tales — craving salty foods instead of sweet and the baby's heart rate. While Cabrera playfully said he figured the baby was going to be a girl because of "musician karma."

It was at the end of May when the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Bliss and Cabrera got married in April 2022 after being engaged in November 2020.

Bliss was last in a WWE ring at the 2023 Royal Rumble on January 28, where she had lost to then-"WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair. That same month, on the January 2 episode of "Raw," Belair retained the title via disqualification after Bliss attacked the referee. While Bliss' former opponent is not holding any gold right now, the EST was the "RAW" Women's Champion for over 400 days until Asuka defeated her on May 27 at the Night of Champions premium live event.

Since Bliss has been gone from the company, both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" women's titles have changed names with the "Raw" Women's title now called the WWE Women's Championship, and the "SmackDown" Women's title the WWE Women's World Championship.