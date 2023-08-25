Becky Lynch Breaks Down Dynamic Between Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark In WWE

Zoey Stark joined forces with Trish Stratus at Night of Champions, helping the WWE Hall of Famer defeat Becky Lynch in a singles clash. Stark and Stratus have been a thorn in "The Man's" side ever since, but Lynch will finally get her hands on the seven-time WWE Women's Champion in a steel cage match at the upcoming Payback premium live event. During an interview on "WWE's The Bump" YouTube show, Lynch spoke about her rivals' relationship.

"I think they're just both using each other," Lynch said. "I don't think they're BFFs. Absolutely [Stark is using Stratus too]. That woman is incredible. You've seen her in the ring; she's absolutely amazing. I've said it since the time she was in 'NXT,' she is a phenomenal athlete. She has intensity, she has grit, she has a passion for this industry.

"But the other thing about Zoey is she's looking for an easy way. You look at her and go, 'That woman is gifted.' And sometimes, when you're gifted and things come naturally to you, you don't want to go the hard route. So if she sees somebody who's in a number one spot, like Trish Stratus, she goes, 'Oh well, I'll get more eyes on me this way.' Then she's going to attach herself to Trish Stratus."

Stark moved to WWE's main roster during the 2023 WWE Draft. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion signed for the Stamford-based promotion in January 2021 and debuted on the "WWE NXT" brand the following month.

