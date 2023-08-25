What WWE Fans Lost In Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt

Why is this one hitting so hard?

I didn't know Bray Wyatt — not even a little bit. Never met him. Never interviewed him. Never had him sign something for me. Obviously his sudden and untimely passing is terrible for his friends and co-workers, and particularly terrible for his family, his wife, his young children. I am not one of those people. I sympathize, of course, but what I'm feeling now is more than just the abstract empathy of strangers, where the only thing to say is the tired, rote entreaty to cherish the time spent with your loved ones (as though this is something I would ever forget to do).

Is it because he was young? Other wrestlers have died young. Lots of them. Too many. Brodie Lee was 41 when he died, just five years older than his former Wyatt Family stablemate. Daffney was 46. Hana Kimura was only 22. And those three are just from the last three years — wrestlers who died young are deeply embedded in the industry's mythology, from the Von Erichs to Bruiser Brody to Owen Hart. Mourning the performers who left us too soon has sadly become part of being a wrestling fan.

A fan. That's what I am. I watched almost the entirety of Bray Wyatt's career, going back to his days as Husky Harris in Season 2 of what I half-lovingly and half-mockingly refer to as "Game Show NXT." I was a fan of him, specifically, even back then, and while I fell out of love with wrestling (or at least WWE) pretty hard in the early 2010s, I remember the early Wyatt Family vignettes being one of the things that piqued my interest as I unwittingly prepared to return. Once I was back, I was absolutely hooked on Bray, and remained hooked on him until the day he died. Part of becoming a wrestling fan again involved becoming a Bray Wyatt fan.