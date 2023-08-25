Matt Hardy Shares Story About The 'Big Heart' Of Windham Rotunda, WWE's Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy found themselves on opposite sides of the ring as they began feuding in late 2017. In the midst of this three-month program, Hardy reintroduced his "Woken" persona, previously used in Impact Wrestling. This saga later culminated with The Ultimate Deletion on a March 2018 episode of "WWE Raw." In the wake of Wyatt's untimely death yesterday, Hardy recalled via Twitter the "big heart" that Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) exuded in everyday life, especially on the day of their Ultimate Deletion bout.

"He was so nice to Maxel, our oldest son," Hardy wrote. "Whenever we had the Ultimate Deletion here at our compound, Bray played with Maxel earlier in the day. He hung out with him and, at the end of the night, he left his lantern that he used in the Ultimate Deletion for Maxel as a gift –which Maxel really loved ... Then we did a live event where Maxel actually got in the ring with us at the end of the match after we won, and Bray gave him some gloves that he was wearing, and Maxel did a little vlog about him. He was Maxel's favorite wrestler for a period of time, which is so cool."

Hardy continued on to send his heartfelt condolences to Wyatt's family, including his father, wrestling veteran Mike Rotunda. As family, friends, and fans of Wyatt's continue to mourn his death, Hardy hopes they can "keep [their] chins up and keep moving forward." Understandably, Hardy and his son are still processing the loss.

"Maxwell was blown away yesterday when he heard that news. It didn't seem real to him. It still doesn't seem real to me, and really hasn't sunk in that he has passed. It's just — it's inconceivable. He was 36 years old," Hardy said.