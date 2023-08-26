IYO SKY Defeats Zelina Vega, Retains WWE Women's Title On SmackDown

IYO SKY's first defense of the WWE Women's Championship is in the books. On Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," SKY defeated Zelina Vega of the Latino World Order to retain the title after a competitive, back-and-forth match that ended when SKY hit her trademark Over The Moonsault from the top rope.

The victory was something of a stepping stone for SKY, who went into Friday's contest 0-2 against Vega in one-on-one contests. Vega surprised SKY by beating her on the June 16 edition of "SmackDown," and then again on August 4, the night before SKY won the women's title after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at WWE SummerSlam. That night, SKY defeated a wounded and exhausted Bianca Belair, who had only just won the championship back from Asuka in a triple threat match that also involved Charlotte Flair. Coincidentally, SKY was also 0-2 in singles action against Belair before taking her newly-regained gold.