Sting, CM Punk, Darby Allin, And HOOK Victorious In AEW Collision Main Event

In the final match before the biggest show in AEW's four-year history, the all-star team of CM Punk, Sting, Darby Allin, and HOOK emerged victorious in the main event of Saturday night's edition of "AEW Collision" against Jay White, Luchasaurus, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage. With multiple feuds for AEW All In entangled into one chaotic eight-man tag bout in Duluth, Georgia, it was the babyfaces who continued to build momentum less than 24 hours out from performing in front of 80,000 at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Punk and Strickland kicked things off, with the "Real World Champion" mixing it up with a couple of fresh faces in the early stages of the match. The heels took over at different points throughout the 30-minute clash, but it was Punk who started to get the crowd on their feet down the home stretch with a top-rope elbow to White. As things broke down and referee Bryce Remsburg lost control, Punk ultimately gained the win for his side after hitting a GTS and locking in a Coquina Clutch on Cage.

After the conclusion of the match, all hell broke loose as Samoa Joe and Jack Perry made their way down to the ring to send "Collision" off the air with a wild melee with the current ROH World Television Champion standing tall with his title raised high. Punk will now move onto a massive blow-off match with his long-time rival Joe in London, capping off two decades of history, while the duo of Sting and Allin will face the aforementioned Strickland and Christian Cage in a Coffin Match. Coming from the losing side of the ledger on Saturday night, Bullet Club Gold will team up with Konosuke Takeshita to face The Golden Elite in a blockbuster six-man tag.