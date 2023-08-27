The Young Bucks On Whether Third Match With FTR At AEW All In Can Top The First Two

In less than 24 hours, FTR will be defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks at the All In pay-per-view in London, England at Wembley Stadium. This will be the third time that the two teams have faced each other.

The first time that Matt and Nick Jackson faced Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler was at the 2020 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, where The Young Bucks defeated FTR for the AEW Tag Team Titles. The second time was on the April 6, 2022 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where FTR defeated The Bucks and retained the ROH World Tag Team Titles and the AAA World Tag Team Titles.

Ahead of All In, Matt and Nick were interviewed by Sports Illustrated and were asked if their upcoming third match against FTR could ever top the first two. In the interview, Matt noted that he likes a challenge and was excited for the opportunity to perform at "an event of such magnitude." Nick, on the other hand, revealed that during their first match, he was dealing with the aftereffects of COVID-19.

"Cardio-wise, it took me a while to get healthy, so that match was probably the hardest match I ever had to get through," said Matt. "The second match I felt a lot healthier, but it was on TV so we didn't get a lot of time. What excites me most is having that extra time and having a beat to be able to tell the best story that we possibly can."

The last time that The Young Bucks held the AEW World Tag Titles was only for 28 days and it was between June 15, 2022 to July 13, 2022. If they do win the AEW Tag Team Championships at All In, it'll be their third title reign.