Why Tony Khan Thinks Young Bucks Vs. FTR At AEW All In Will Be An All-Time Great

Tony Khan has done his best to load up the card for this Sunday's historic All In, including the third installment of the Young Bucks vs. FTR — with the AEW World Tag Team Championship hanging in the balance. And on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Khan could hardly contain his excitement for what he's put together with this bout.

"It's gonna be, without a doubt, the highest stakes in all of tag team wrestling,[on] the biggest stage of all pro wrestling, and the biggest match in all of tag team wrestling imaginable," Khan exclaimed. "FTR, the AEW World Tag Team Champions, vs. The Young Bucks — the rubber match ... it's going to be unbelievable. Both of these teams have been involved in some of the greatest tag team matches we've ever seen, including with each other. The series is tied 1-1. Both matches were amazing."

The Bucks notched the victory in their first encounter at Full Gear in 2020, winning the tag belts in the process. FTR evened things up in the April 2022 rematch on "AEW Dynamite," retaining their AAA and Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships that evening. With all that history, Khan not only believes the third match will be even bigger, he expects it.

"I believe Young Bucks vs. FTR is going to be one of the greatest tag team matches of all time, on one of the greatest wrestling shows of all time. This Sunday, you talk about huge matches on a huge stage — this, to me, is one of the biggest matches we can possibly put on."

