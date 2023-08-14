FTR Hypes Up AEW All In Match Against Young Bucks, Talks Tension Between Teams

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR has discussed their match with The Young Bucks at All In and how it could be the biggest match of their careers, while also stating that there's a bit of tension between the two teams.

The duo recently spoke to "DAZN Wrestling," where they said that their match at All In — which was confirmed on this week's "AEW Dynamite" — has the potential to be a huge one for them.

"I think that it would be, it has the potential if — you know, if these guys decide they want to do it — I think it has the potential to be the biggest match of Cash and I's career," said Dax Harwood.

Harwood loved the previous two matches the two tag teams were involved in, but pointed out the missing element in their first encounter at Full Gear in 2020.

"Before we even came to AEW, all you heard about was FTR vs. Young Bucks — excuse me, The Revival versus the Young Bucks — what would happen if those two teams got in the ring," said Harwood. "You know, the first match we had was during the pandemic — and I loved it, I'm very proud of the match, but if we could have had that Full Gear match 2020 in front of 10,000 people, it would have been that much more special. And then our second match was on 'Dynamite,' I actually enjoyed that match better than the pay-per-view match."