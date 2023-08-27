MLW Star Calvin Tankman Reportedly Leaving Company

A major independent star is hitting the free agency.

Fightful Select is reporting that former MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman is about to finish up his time with the company. Tankman's contract reportedly expires on September 1, though it is rumored to have already expired. Tankman had already been making sporadic appearances, last wrestling at the Never Say Never PPV in a loss to MLW National Openweight Champion Jacob Fatu. Tankman also recently competed for the wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship at MLW Battle Riot V in a loss to champion Shigehiro Irie.

Tankman had been with MLW since 2020, and is also a constant staple of the independent scene, in promotions like Black Label Pro, where he's the BLP Midwest Champion. He teamed with EJ Nduka as Hustle & Power in 2022, holding the MLW World Tag Team Championships for almost a year, losing them in January of this year to Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa'i.

The news comes as MLW remains embroiled in a lawsuit with WWE, as the promotion feels they have been strongarmed out of television deals by WWE's relationship with NBC Universal. It's left WWE hesitant to pick up talent, as the lawsuit and WWE's current merger with UFC under new owner Endeavor, means that Tankman could possibly head to AEW or possibly Impact Wrestling. Not only is Tankman the BLP Midwestern Champion, but he's also the Glory Pro Crown of Glory Champion, meaning his dance card on the independent scene will remain full during his time on the free agency.