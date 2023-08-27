Will Ospreay Defeats Chris Jericho In Wembley Stadium At AEW All In

Will Ospreay defeated Chris Jericho at All In, earning perhaps the most important win in his career in front of more than 80,000 fans in his home nation. Ospreay was accompanied by Don Callis for the match, who brought the "Aerial Assassin" to AEW explicitly to deal with his former friend of 34 tears on the biggest stage. Jericho, on the other hand, was accompanied by the last remnant of the JAS, Sammy Guevara, and performed his "Judas" entrance live as he walked to the ring.

The match was back-and-forth in the opening third, with the pair exchanging strikes and maneuvers. Jericho took control early with a gnarly suplex driving Ospreay's neck into the apron. Ospreay quickly recovered and got back into the contest, countering a lionsault attempt and landing his own shooting star press to Jericho who was draped over the top rope. Twice it looked like the bout could have been over for either competitor, first a near-fall following an Oscutter to Jericho, and then Jericho looked the likely victor after Guevara struck Ospreay while he was locked in the Walls of Jericho, but the Briton managed to pull through.

After surviving another pin attempt following a Spanish fly, Jericho landed a Codebreaker and Ospreay's own Oscutter. But Ospreay fought through, and although Jericho kicked out of the first Stormbreaker, the Briton delivered another to secure victory. After the match, Jericho walked away from Sammy Guevara, so time shall tell where that goes.